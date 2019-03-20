The Lightning Win The Presidents' Trophy For The First Time In Franchise History

Steven Stamkos scored his 36th goal of the season and the Tampa Bay Lightning clinched the Presidents’ Trophy with a 4-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored his 36th goal of the season and the Tampa Bay Lightning clinched the Presidents’ Trophy with a 4-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night.
The Lightning, who have 116 points, will have home-ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Stamkos became the franchise leader in goals with his 384th.
Victor Hedman added his 10th goal of the season and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots. Anthony Cirelli scored his fifth short-handed goal of the season while Yanni Gourde notched his 20th goal of the season.
Stamkos’ record-breaking goal was scored at 6:54 of the first period as Stamkos, battling in front of the Arizona net, got his stick on Ryan McDonagh’s shot and deflected the puck past Kuemper.
The goal came in the 737th game for Stamkos and broke the tie with former captain Vincent Lecavalier, who set the record in 1,037 games with Tampa Bay from 1998-2013.
