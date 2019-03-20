The Lightning Win The Presidents' Trophy For The First Time In Franchise History

No other team is touching the @TBLightning this season. They’ve officially clinched the Presidents’ Trophy. pic.twitter.com/jLWe76yr3G — NHL (@NHL) March 19, 2019

Steven Stamkos scored his 36th goal of the season and the Tampa Bay Lightning clinched the Presidents’ Trophy with a 4-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday night.

The Lightning, who have 116 points, will have home-ice advantage throughout the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Stamkos became the franchise leader in goals with his 384th.

Victor Hedman added his 10th goal of the season and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 shots. Anthony Cirelli scored his fifth short-handed goal of the season while Yanni Gourde notched his 20th goal of the season.