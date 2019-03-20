Video: Colton Parayko made one of the best saves of the season

The St. Louis Blues put on an offensive clinic against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday during a 7-2 victory. The offensive highlights masked what was a strong defensive effort by the Blues, shutting down Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

One of the best defensive plays of the night occurred inside the Blues’ crease, but it wasn’t from Jordan Binnington. Colton Parayko made an amazing play when he swatted a puck out of the air to prevent the Oilers from scoring their first goal of the game.

That’s incredible execution and a sharp eye to spot what was happening in order to react so quickly. Without Parayko, that puck surely ends up in the back of the net.

Parayko’s goaltending didn’t really factor into the final outcome of the game, but it’s great to see this kind of effort while the Blues were holding a healthy lead.