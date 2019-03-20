Watch: Marcus Smart throws Joel Embiid to the ground after dirty elbow, gets ejected

Two of the NBA’s most entertaining big guys got into it during Wednesday’s Celtics-Sixers game, and it resulted in one of them getting ejected.

It happened in the third quarter of the game, when Joel Embiid put a dirty screen on Smart. Notice how his elbow came out at the end of the play, which clearly was intentional.

Whoops. Here's the video with the Embiid screen pic.twitter.com/gw3WdQi0ib — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 21, 2019

Smart was not happy about it, and it didn’t take him long to respond. Check out how he got right up, then ran at Embiid and shoved him to the ground.

Marcus Smart shoved Joel Embiid to the floor 😳 pic.twitter.com/yshJkeO1fe — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 21, 2019

We could see suspensions handed down by the NBA in the future. For now, Smart was ejected from the game, while Embiid was hit with a technical foul.