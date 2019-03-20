'WrestleMania 35 News': Title Matches Added, John Cena Latest, Asuka's Opponent To Be Named, Gimmick Match Returning

Following this week’s episodes of WWE Raw and Smackdown Live, the WrestleMania 35 card continues to take shape, with new matches added and several more being rumored for the card.

As noted, Braun Strowman is the first announced entrant for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the Women’s Battle Royal match is expected to be taking place again this year. No names have been announced for the bout.

With regards to John Cena, despite fans believing WWE might change Kurt Angle vs Baron Corbin to Kurt Angle vs John Cena, the plan in WWE remains for Angle to face Corbin. Dave Meltzer noted that as of now John Cena has no planned WrestleMania opponent.

As seen on WWE Smackdown Live this week, Rey Mysterio’s son Dominic returned to TV after a lengthy absence, and noted he will be in Mysterio’s corner when Rey challenges Samoa Joe for the U.S. Title.

It was also announced on WWE Smackdown Live this week that next week’s show will feature Sonya Deville vs Carmella vs Mandy Rose vs Naomi in a Fatal Four Way match, and the winner will advance to face Asuka for the Title at WrestleMania.

Finally, Tony Nese will challenge Buddy Murphy for the WWE Cruiserweight Title at the PPV.

Below is the updated card for WrestleMania 35, taking place on April 7th in New Jersey.

WWE Universal Title Match:

-Brock Lesnar (c) vs Seth Rollins

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match:

-Ronda Rousey (c) vs Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch

No Holds Barred Match:

-Triple H vs Batista

-Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal with Braun Strowman announced as the first participant

-AJ Styles vs Randy Orton

United States Title Match:

-Samoa Joe (c) vs Rey Mysterio (w/Mysterio’s son Dominic)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match:

-Buddy Murphy (c) vs Tony Nese

-Baron Corbin vs Kurt Angle in Angle’s final WWE match

Below are rumored WrestleMania matches which have yet to be announced officially:

-Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre

-Daniel Bryan vs Kofi Kingston for the WWE Title

-Sasha Banks and Bayley (c’s) vs Natalya and Beth Phoenix vs Tamina and Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles