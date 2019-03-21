Bearcats BlogCast: Tournament Madness

Scott, Matt and Chris are back for this tournament edition of the Bearcats BlogCast. The three of us start things off by running through the Bearcats run in their AAC tournament championship. We hit all three games, Jarron Cumberland, Justin Jenifer, the rotation or lack thereof, and more.

From there, we preview the Bearcats NCAA tournament matchup against Iowa. We cover this one from all angles. If you wanted to know what we thought the strengths and weaknesses of the Cincinnati Bearcats and Iowa Hawkeyes were, they are all here.

The podcast is closed by the three of us giving our NCAA tournament predictions. Who do we have in the Final Four? How many games do we think the AAC will win? Who could be the dark horses, outside of Cincinnati since we would all obviously pick them.

Like previous editions of the show, you can find the podcast on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play and anywhere else podcasts are found for that matter. If there are more places you want the podcast, I will provide them. As always, thank you for your support. It’s greatly appreciated.