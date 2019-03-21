Best TV channels, live stream online for Purdue-Old Dominion

Two teams that like to shoot from anywhere — Purdue and Old Dominion — will square off in the final game of Thursday’s NCAA Tournament slate.

Both teams shoot it well from three-point range, with Purdue at 36.4 percent, and Old Dominion right behind them at 35.3. The Boilermakers shoot it considerably better from the field, though, at 42.1 percent, with the Monarchs only at 39.1, even playing in Conference USA, against inferior competition.

The Boilermakers are led by Carsen Edwards, who hasn’t seen a shot he doesn’t like, and can pull up from all over the court. The Monarchs are led by the duo of Ahmad Caver and BJ Stith.

Purdue has faced much stiffer competition this year, and the Monarchs could be outclassed in this matchup — unless they can get hot from three-point range, which is always possible.

Where to watch Purdue vs Old Dominion NCAA Tournament game

What: No. 3 Purdue Vs. No. 14 Old Dominion

When: Thursday, March 21

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET (Thursday)

Where: XL Center (Hartford, Connecticut)

Betting odds: Purdue -13, -1000 moneyline

Watch live stream online: fuboTV, NCAA.com

TV: TBS