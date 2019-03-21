Bryce Harper crushes first Phillies home run (Video)

Bryce Harper, for a short while, was the highest-paid player in baseball, after signing a 13-year, $330 million contract — until earlier this week, that is, when Mike Trout got $430 million.

Still, Harper is one of the best pure hitters in the game, which was a big reason he was named the 2015 NL MVP. He has a smooth yet violent swing, and that’s why he can crush home runs like he did in spring training on Thursday.

Harper came to the plate in the first inning, and that’s when he crushed his first home run since joining the Phillies.

We interrupt your March Madness viewing to bring you: A BRYCE HARPER HOME RUN pic.twitter.com/xI4kR3Vmq8 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 21, 2019

Phillies fans already getting chills seeing that.