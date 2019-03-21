How to watch NCAA women's basketball tournament live stream online

Sports fans around the country are excited for the 2019 NCAA women’s basketball tournament, which is set to tip off on Friday.

The best part about this year’s edition of the annual tournament is that the field is wide open. Notre Dame is the defending champions, and they earned a No. 1 seed, so they’ll be one of the favorites to win. And, as usual, Baylor is among the top teams as well, also earning a No. 1 seed.

There’s normally a lot of talk about Connecticut and Tennessee, but not as much this year, surprisingly. Those teams can never be counted out, but the Vols barely even made the tournament, finishing near the bottom of the SEC, with a 19-12 record. As for the Huskies, they got hosed by the selection committee, finishing with a 30-2 record, yet getting stuck with a No. 2 seed, while Louisville got the No.1. Watch out for them, as they’ll likely look to send a message about their low seed. It’s rare for them to fly in under the radar, and it’s hard not to like the Huskies in this spot. Still, the field is wide open, as every team has weaknesses, and everyone can be beaten, so make sure to tune in.

How to watch 2019 NCAA women’s basketball tournament

What: 2019 NCAA women’s basketball tournament

When: March 22 – April 7

Time: Begins at 12:00 p.m. ET

Where:

First/Second rounds: Charlotte, North Carolina; College Station, Texas; Coral Gables, Florida; Eugene, Oregon; Iowa City, Iowa; Louisville, Kentucky; Starkville, Mississippi; Storrs, Connecticut; Ames, Iowa; College Park, Maryland; Corvallis, Oregon; South Bend, Indiana; Raleigh, North Carolina; Stanford, California; Syracuse, New York; Waco, Texas

Sweet 16/Elite 8/Final Four/Title game: Albany, New York; Chicago, Illinois; Greensboro, North Carolina; Portland, Oregon; Tampa, Florida

Watch live stream online: WatchESPN, fuboTV

Watch on TV: ESPN2

Key dates: Check them out here on NCAA’s website

Full bracket (download): Available for viewing here