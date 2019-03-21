Look: Zach LaVine's hot model girlfriend shows off curves

Bulls star Zach LaVine is a two-time NBA dunk contest champion, which shows just how athletic he is.

That’s a feat that few other basketball players have pulled off, and even though LaVine is stuck on the young, struggling Bulls, he’s one of the more exciting playmakers in the league.

LaVine is in the midst of his breakout campaign, putting together the best season of his career. He’s averaging 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists this year, and the Bulls would be wise to build around him.

Bulls fans are certainly excited to have him on the roster, as his stunning model girlfriend, Hunter Mar, has been seen at United Center watching him play. She and LaVine hit the beach not too long ago, and that’s where she was showing off her curves, so you’ll want to check out these photos.

Here are some more photos of Mar and LaVine.