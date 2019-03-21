Mobile Games Will Make 60% of All Gaming Industry Revenue Before 2021

There’s been massive traction in mobile gaming over the past few years and this situation will not change anytime soon. According to a research study conducted by Newzoo, mobile gaming is expected to account for 60% of the overall gaming revenues in the world by 2021.

In line with this, Google is going to launch some new equipment that builders can use in developing mobile games for Android. Most importantly, the pre-registration function will now be available for everyone, which will make it easier for developers to advertise and market their video games.

Google also shared the current statistics of the equipment’s development:

Google Play Speedy has grown three times for video games in the past six months.

More than 60,000 applications and video games used the Android App Package platform.

Among the mobile games that are gaining huge popularity on the Internet today is the Rise of Kingdoms. The game used to be called the Rise of Civilizations, but has recently been given a new name. This is a real-time mobile strategy game that’s inspired by history.

Mobile games have also dominated China and this is expected to continue to outpace some other regions. In fact, China is expected to lead the mobile market, where there are currently 783 million smartphone users, which accounts for 26% of all the smartphone users in the world.

Based on the data given by Newzoo’s consumer insights, 13.7% of Chinese mobile gamers have agreed that they are willing to purchase new hardware just so their gaming experience will be improved, which is much higher than in the US where only 7.6% of the gamers are willing and 2.9% in Europe.

Meanwhile, India has become the second largest global market of mobile games despite the slow penetration. Although only 26.1% of the country’s population is using smartphones, the country has now more than 350 million active devices and this is expected to reach 600 million by 2021.

Both the United States and Western Europe have the highest smartphone penetration, which is 77% and 75% respectively. In Eastern Europe, the figure has significantly dived to 60% and has further decreased in Africa and the Middle East, which only has a penetration of 19%.

As a matter of fact, India, China, the US, Brazil, and Russia account for more than half of all the smartphone users worldwide. Apple and Samsung continuously dominate the market and account for more than half of the global share of mobile phones.

Although the Apple devices make up two-thirds of the world’s tablet users, the sector is still struggling, thanks to the popularity of mobile phones that have much bigger screens and a much better battery life.

Finally, NetEase, King, and Tencent have all proven to be the top-grossing mobile game publishers in iOS during the first half of 2018. As for Android, however, King is the leader, followed by Bandai Namco and Supercell.