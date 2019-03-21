Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: James Harden

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: James Harden

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: James Harden

By March 21, 2019

By: |

Mar 20, 2019; Memphis, TN, USA; Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) shoots a three point shot over Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) at FedExForum. Memphis won 126-125. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

James Harden – Houston (vs Memphis)

57 points, 12-12 FT, 9 3PTs, 7 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

Not much more Harden could have done to help Houston win the game (which they didn’t).

 

(The Hoops Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

 

bracket

Go Head to Head with The Sports Daily Staff!
Click Here to Make Your Picks!

Hoops Manifesto

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

26m

Oilers 26m ago

What an absolute disgrace. Bob Nicholson, a man who has overseen one of the most laughable eras in professional sports, tossed a player (…)

More Hoops Manifesto
Home