Watch: Tom Brady, wife Gisele boldly fly down mountain on skis

Patriots fans have been breaking out on social media, and we’re going to show you exactly why that’s been happening.

41-year-old Tom Brady, who quarterbacks the team, participated in an activity on Thursday that many consider to be too dangerous to athletes that are of major value to their team.

Brady took a risk when he elected to hit the slopes with his wife, Gisele on Thursday, as it’s not like he was just moping around on the bunny slope. No, instead, Brady posted a video of him and Gisele literally flying down the mountain — knees bent and everything.

Brady and Gisele brought their sons along with them, as these photos from his Instagram story show.

It was certainly a bit risky, as one bad fall could potentially end Brady’s career. Still, he is pretty good at skiing, as that video showed. And in case you want to see more photos of him and Gisele, we’ve got you covered.