What is the difference between playing and sport?

The main difference between game and sport is in goals and rules. The game is a recreational activity and its rules can be created or modified by the participants themselves. The sport is an institutionalized physical activity, with ludic or professional goals, and that has rules defined by regulatory institutions.

Game Sports

What is it? It is a spontaneous activity and flexible rules. Characterized by non-professionalization. It is an institutionalized physical activity, and is subject to predefined rules. It is characterized by competitiveness and the pursuit of high performance.

Rules are flexible and freely established or modified by participants. The rules are preset for each sports modality, by its regulatory institutions. Prize does not require awards. There are usually awards for winners, such as medals, trophies or money.

Costume: No uniform required. Athletes wear appropriate uniforms.

Competitions: Do not have, or are unsystematic.

Who practice: Players and athletes.

Examples: Card games, board games, computer games, street football and dominoes.



What is game?



Games are activities, physical or not, performed as a form of entertainment. Their rules can be created and modified by the players themselves, and there may be competitions, but these are not systematized.

Football as a game Street football, known as “naked”, is considered a game.



Games are not necessarily linked to physical activity, and may involve only strategy and reasoning, such as card games or board games. However, some sports can be considered games, when performed for fun and amateur purposes, such as street soccer, or “naked”.

What is sport?



Sports are systematized activities, which are carried out for competitive purposes and have rules predefined by regulatory institutions. Most sports are related to physical activity such as football, running and basketball, but there are a few exceptions, such as chess, which is also considered a sport.

Sports are often linked to professional careers and pay, so a high income is sought through training.

Practice of games and sports



For the practice of sports, athletes wear appropriate uniforms, and competitions have awards, which can be medals, trophies, titles or cash prizes. It is also necessary a suitable place for each type of sport, such as gyms, soccer fields, race tracks, among others. For the practice of games, it is not necessary to wear uniforms, and although in many cases there is also competition and winners, there are no awards. Games can be practiced anywhere, not requiring a specific space.

The rules of games and sports



One of the main differences between games and sports is in the rules. In the practice of games, the rules are flexible, and are usually created or modified by the players themselves. Sports have a more professional character, and the rules are created by regulatory institutions of each modality, such as federations, leagues, Olympic committees or confederations. For example, for football in the world, we have the FIFA. Hopefully this article can increase your knowledge. Thank you for taking the time to read.