Where to watch Seton Hall-Wofford live stream online, TV channels

Casual college basketball fans may not know Wofford, but the Terriers actually have the longest winning streak of any team, at 20 games, and they’re riding a lot of momentum heading into Thursday’s NCAA Tournament game against Seton Hall.

Normally known as a sleeper team, Wofford have actually been in the Top 25 the past few weeks, and they’re no longer under the radar. They’re one of the most efficient offensive teams in the country, averaging 81.2 points per game, and shooting a ridiculous 48.8 percent from the field. They’re also great on the glass, and have recorded more rebounds than their opponents in 27 of 33 games, with a 26-1 record in said contests. It’s safe to say they do it all. Southern Conference Player of the Year Fletcher Magee is great from the perimeter, and he’s leading the team in scoring with 20.5 points per game.

Seton Hall is far less flashy, and they’ll likely look to slow the game down, rather than going toe-to-toe with Wofford. Still, star guard Myles Powell, who leads the team, can really shoot the ball, and he’s averaging 22.9 points per game. As a team, they’re good for 71.9 points per game, which is nothing to scoff at.

Where to watch Seton Hall vs. Wofford NCAA Tournament game

What: No. 7 Wofford vs No. 10 Seton Hall

When: Thursday, March 21

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET (Thursday)

Where: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena (Jacksonville, Florida)

Betting odds: Wofford -3, -165 moneyline

Watch live stream online: fuboTV, NCAA.com

TV: CBS