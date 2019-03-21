People all over the world, from town to villages, play football consistently.

The World Cup final in 2014 drew a whopping 1 billion viewers. Also, the Champions League final in 2013 had an astounding 360 million watchers.

Football is a global phenomenon. It will sooner get bigger and bigger as the internet makes it easier for people to watch matches.

But the question is, ‘Who invented football’? Many people claim that it was England which invented the game. Yet, there are claims that it was the Scottish who introduced football. The Chinese also believe they played an essential part in the birth of the game.

Ancient Times

Football dates back to 2500 B.C. The Romans, Egyptians and Chinese played different games involving a ball and feet. The most relevant to football of these ancient games is a Chinese game called ‘Tsu-Chu’. It means “kicking the ball” which involved kicking a small leather ball into a net. But there was one crucial difference. The goal hung about 30 feet from the goal in Tsu-Chu. The Australians and Japanese all played games as well that centred on the feet.

Folk Football

Folk football started in England in the 18th and 19th Century. Huge numbers of people played the game and the goals were as much as 3 miles apart. The aim was to drive a ball, usually a pig’s bladder, to a goal. All at once, football became violent. Kicking a rival player in the shins was a legitimate tactic. Since Britain became industrialised, folk football became less popular. People started to move into urban areas.

Folk Football Modernises

Football began to modernise in the public schools of England. Hands were allowed but tactics and goalkeepers were then introduced. Also, high tackles were not allowed. In the 19th Century, Football clubs emerged. But some incarnations of the game still look like rugby more than modern football. Schools started to compete against each other as well.

The Creation of the FA

Formed on the 26th of October 1863, the Football Association took over the game. They wanted to bring together the different systems and codes used. Many clubs joined the FA until the number reached 128. The first FA Cup game took place in 1872.

By the 1870s, players started getting paid by their clubs. Football became more like a profession. But the passion still remains. In 1888, a director called William McGregor created the English Football League.

Football Goes Virtual

In the 21st Century, Football began to spread in the online gaming world. Many software providers started to craft football-related games. Nowadays, both bingo and casino sites contain a selection of such creations. Aspers Casino is one of the examples. This land-based casino paved its way to the online world in 2017.

Packed with over 500 titles, you can find any slots of your tastes. The site boasts games like Supreme Football, Football Star and Football Champions Cup. Besides, it is compatible with any iOS and Android operating systems. Play online slots themed on football at Aspers Casino and have some spinning fun!

Verdict

The history of football is long, as with most things in life. It is full of ups and downs. The Chinese, Scottish and Egyptian played an important role in the introduction of football. But it seems that the English have had the most noticeable influence over the birth of the game.