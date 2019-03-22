Giancarlo Stanton breaks bat, still crushes home run (Video)

Giancarlo Stanton accomplished a feat that takes a lot of power and bat control during Friday’s spring training game against the Phillies.

Stanton came to the plate in the bottom of the fifth inning, with his team trailing, 2-1, and a man on base. The Bronx Bombers, however, did not trail for long.

The Yankees slugger saw a fastball up in the zone, and he crushed it to left field for a two-run homer. The interesting thing is that he actually broke his bat on the play, yet still annihilated the baseball, and drove it over the left-field wall.

It’s interesting that Bryce Harper — who was seated on the bench during the game — also hit a bat-breaking home run last season.