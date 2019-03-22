How to watch Houston-Georgia State live stream online

Houston, at times this season, has looked like one of the top teams in the country, and they’ll look to bring that momentum into Friday’s NCAA Tournament game against Georgia State.

The Cougars finished the regular season with a 31-3 record, and a win on Friday would tie their all-time record for wins in a year. As for Georgia State, well, it appears they may just be happy to simply be here. To their credit, they did beat Texas-Arlington to win the Sun Belt final, and they’ve won eight of their last nine contests.

Houston is led by Corey Davis Jr. who averages 16.7 points per game, although he’s been hampered by a hip strain, so it will be interesting to see what type of shape he’s in on Friday. As for the Panthers, it’s all about D’Marcus Simonds, who averages 18.4 points per game, and Malik Benlevi. Simonds carried the team during the regular season, but Benlevi shined in the conference tournament, being named most outstanding player.

How to watch Houston vs. Georgia State NCAA Tournament game

What: No. 3 Houston vs. No. 14 Georgia State

When: Friday, March 21

Time: 6:50 p.m. ET

Where: BOK Center (Tulsa, Oklahoma)

Betting odds: Houston -12.5

Watch live stream online: fuboTV, NCAA.com

TV channels: TNT