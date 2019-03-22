How to watch Liberty-Mississippi State live stream online

It’s been a decade since Mississippi State played in the NCAA Tournament, so they’re looking to make this berth count, especially being a high seed, heading into Friday’s game against Liberty.

Casual basketball fans may not know about Liberty, but don’t sleep on them, as they’re quietly one of the best defensive teams in the country. The Flames give up only 62.3 points per game, and hold opponents to only 42.6 percent from the field. They’re not a great rebounding team, though, and that’s the major advantage Mississippi State will likely look to exploit.

Neither teams have star scorers that really put up big numbers, as they both get contributions from their entire roster, rather than individual players. The Bulldogs have five players that average at least 9.7 points per game on offense, which is impressive, and Lamar Peters leads the way with 11.7 points per game. The Flames rely on Scottie James, who turns in 13.1 points and 8.8 rebounds each contest.

How to watch Liberty vs. Mississippi State NCAA Tournament game

What: No. 5 Mississippi State vs. No. 12 Liberty

When: Friday, March 21

Time: 7:27 p.m. ET

Where: SAP Center (San Jose, California)

Betting odds: Mississippi State -7

Watch live stream online: fuboTV, NCAA.com

TV channels: truTV