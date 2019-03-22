Where to watch Saint Louis-Virginia Tech live stream online

Virginia Tech is looking to prove worthy of a No. 4 seed — the highest the Hokies have ever had under longtime head coach Buzz Williams — in Friday’s NCAA Tournament game against Saint Louis.

The Hokies will also welcome back Justin Robinson, who has missed the last 12 games with a foot injury. He averaged 13.7 points and 5.2 assists when he was healthy, and figures to provide a spark to the Hokies, which averaged 74.0 points per game on offense.

As for the Billikens, it’s all about Tramaine Isabell Jr., who was named Most Outstanding Player in the Atlantic 10 tournament, and averages 13.9 points per game. Their main advantage is on the glass — as they’re an excellent offensive rebounding team, with 36.7 per game.

The Hokies have a distinct shooting advantage, so if they’re knocking down shots, it will be a long night for the Billikens.

How to watch Saint Louis vs. Virginia Tech NCAA Tournament game

What: No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 13 Saint Louis

When: Friday, March 22

Time: 9:57 p.m. ET

Where: SAP Center (San Jose, California)

Betting odds: Virginia Tech -10.5

Watch live stream online: fuboTV, NCAA.com

TV channel: truTV