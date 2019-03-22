Look: Bill Belichick, beautiful girlfriend spotted on date night in Los Angeles

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is rarely seen anywhere in public during the regular season, but springtime is a different story.

Belichick may be viewed as someone that doesn’t really like to go out and enjoy himself, but that’s actually not the case, especially since he’s been dating Linda Holliday. The two have been seen out all over the world together — at the beach, exotic islands or even just having a quiet night at a restaurant.

And while they’re normally seen out in the New England area or in Florida, where Belichick likes to vacation, they’re apparently in Los Angeles this week. TMZ Sports was able to track them down at one of the most popular restaurants in West Hollywood — Craig’s — as you can see in this video. It was date night, and they were out for a bite.

It seems like everyone in the NFL world eats at Craig’s.