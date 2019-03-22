Look: Ja Morant's sexy girlfriend cheers him on at NCAA Tournament

Murray State superstar Ja Morant showed why he just might be the best player in college basketball in Thursday’s 83-64 upset win over Marquette.

Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett draw a lot of talk from analysts and fans alike, but Morant shows he’s the total package, and could be the most complete player in the game. Morant did it all in the victory, leading the charge with 17 points, 16 (!) assists and 11 rebounds.

Morant recorded a triple-double, which is ridiculously tough in the NCAA Tournament, and his beautiful girlfriend, KK Dixon, was there to see him do it.

She hopped on a plane at 5 a.m. just to see her man ball out on the court, and she let everyone know about it on her Instagram story. She also posted some videos from the game — cheering Morant on with a perfect view, seated just a few rows back, as you can see in the video below.

Here are a few more photos of Dixon and Morant.