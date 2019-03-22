The Betting Window for March 22-24

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can afford lots of pens to sign all the restraining orders after going a little too hard at your favorite female fighters!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Anthony Pettis +325 over Stephen Thompson ($5)

Kubrat Pulev -1800 over Bogdan Dinu ($60)

Sergey Lipinets -120 over Lamont Peterson ($10)

Justin Willis +230 over Curtis Blaydes ($5)

Jessie Magdaleno -900 over Rico Ramos ($20)

Believe you me, I know how done Pettis is, but that line is still pretty crazy for a main event. He’s not BJ Penn, and stylistically, he has a shot against Thompson, who never seems like he’s dominating, even when he’s dominating. This is my big upset that’s worth a couple of sheckles.

I lied, this is also my upset that’s worth a couple of bucks, because the heavyweight division is so muddled, nobody should be this much of a favorite in the top-ten except for Cormier and Miocic.

Last Week: $ +7.19

Year To Date: $ -37.83

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.