The Oil Kings Are Bringing Playoff Hockey Back

Are you starved for some playoff hockey? Fear not, you’ll get plenty of it this weekend when the Edmonton Oil Kings kick off their first-round playoff series against the Medicine Hat Tigers on Saturday night.

The Oil Kings return to the playoffs for the first time since 2015-16 and recorded their first 90 point campaign since 2013-14 when they won both the WHL title and Memorial Cup.

Edmonton has been lead this season by third forward and 2018 Columbus Blue Jackets draft pick Trey Fix-Wolansky. Wolansky has been the key cog in the team’s season with 102 points to lead the team and put him fifth in league scoring. The production hasn’t only come from Wolansky as Vince Loschiavo tied Wolansky in the team lead with goals this year with 37.

In net, Edmonton has been lead by Dylan Myskiew. Myskiew put up a record of 28-11-2 with his 28 wins putting him in sixth in the WHL.

On the flip side of things, James Hambelin and Ryan Jevne are the names you’ll be hearing a lot of in this series for the Tigers. Hameblin and Jevne lead the way in scoring with 77 and 68 points respectively this season.

The workload in goal for Medicine Hat has been a true split between Mads Sogaard and Jordan Hollett. In 37 games played this year Sogaard has put up 19 wins while Hollet in 36 games played has tallied 14 wins.

There may be a 16 point gap between the two teams and Edmonton took five of the six games in the season series but it hasn’t been an easy matchup for the Oil Kings as each game ended with only one goal separating the two squads. Do not think for a second that Shaun Clouston’s boys will be pushovers in this series.

Game 1 goes down on Saturday night at 7:30PM while Game 2 sees puck drop at 6:30 PM at Rogers Place before things shift to Medicine Hat for Games 3 and 4.