Tips And Tricks In Medicine For A Mature Athlete

Pushing Past Your Limitations

Eating right and exercising regularly: these actions are key to staying in shape, but the mature athlete wants more. The mature athlete has reached healthy homeostasis and is making the transition into bodybuilding territory. Even if you’re not trying to bulk up in terms of musculature, you may be trying to get faster, or increase flexibility.

There are a lot of schools of thought on this. At baseline, it’s integral that you eat not just healthy, but in balance to your physical activity. In the United States Navy, Seals generally do between 2,000 and 8,000 calories of physical exertion in a day. That kind of discipline requires 2,000 to 8,000 calories in “fuel”. Protein is the primary need—many athletes supplement with whey protein.

Different supplementation will have different results, but it should be noted that synthetic means of bettering your body will require synthetic maintenance. Meanwhile, naturally acquired self-betterment tends to have expanded longevity. If you become extremely well-built because you climb more and more difficult mountains, that’s more sustainable than simply hitting the gym and upping your reps.

The Natural Route

Now certainly, you can get real results by carefully monitoring your progress and continually pushing yourself beyond ever-larger thresholds. This is even key in developing to your apex and beyond. But at a certain level, you’ve got to get past the gym. If you can run for an hour on a treadmill, great. Now do it outside.

You may find that natural hillsides, shifting sunlight, traffic, puddles, uneven pavement, grass, and other obstacles cumulatively work together in a way which provides greater difficulty, and so greater associated benefit. Timing yourself will help you increase your speed. Additionally, you’ll help yourself psychologically in terms of entertainment value.

Running in place in a gym diminishes your visual stimuli to either some reading material, your smartphone, a television screen, or the other passerby and equipment in the gym. If you’re running outside, you get to see the natural environment around you, and can even choose diverse pathways through places you don’t normally go—just keep a pedometer on you so you know your distance.

A Combined Approach

There are ways of using synthetic self-betterment techniques to reach a plateau and then maintain it, but you may find the back-end harder than the front end. Creatine actually has a lot of benefits, but if you don’t keep working out hard once you hit your goals, you’ll quickly lose the progress you’ve made. Still, there are many natural solutions to help drive you.

Something else to consider is an injury. When you're pushing yourself as hard as you can on a regular basis, it's to be expected that you'll have a misstep every now and again and hurt yourself. Especially if you're pushing yourself as hard as you can, you want to have medical options close at hand.



Getting A Doctor And A Trainer

On that note, it’s important to know the right doctor has your back in the event of an injury, and in your day-to-day. You might also want to find yourself a trainer who is a professional. Baring that, a workout buddy could be a key factor in helping you push yourself to your limit and beyond.

Here’s the truth: every time you reach a limit, there’s a new one above you. That is to say: now you can go further than before you were able to. Certainly, there’s an upper limit, but as yet, no human being has found it in modern history.

For the mature athlete, it’s definitely possible to push yourself to previously unexplored heights. The best way to do this is to prepare yourself, and ensure you’ve got medical assistance available for when you need it.