WWE News: Hulk Hogan's 'WrestleMania' Status Revealed, Kurt Angle Retirement Match 'Reconsidered', Rousey Legitimately Upset?

According to PWInsider, WWE is bringing Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan to the New York and New Jersey area for WrestleMania 35 weekend.

Hogan has not appeared at WrestleMania since 2015, during which he participated in a segment with Degeneration-X, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame this year, and the nWo. At the PPV in 2015, the two groups got involved in the Triple H vs Sting match, which marked The Icon’s first WrestleMania appearance.

The PWInsider report adds that Hogan’s longtime friend Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, who is rumored to be another 2019 Hall of Fame inductee, will be brought in for WrestleMania weekend along with Hogan, and as of this writing, their roles for the weekend have yet to be revealed.

Kurt Angle Retirement Match Possibly Changing

This week on WWE Raw, much to the vocal dismay of the live crowd in Chicago, Kurt Angle announced that his final opponent, before he retires from pro wrestling, will be Baron Corbin. The match will take place at WrestleMania 35, and since the announcement was made, there has been a resoundingly negative reaction to the news that Angle will face Baron Corbin in his final WWE match.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE might be listening to the backlash to the Angle vs Corbin announcement, as the company is reportedly “reconsidering” the match plan. “From a source: Angle vs Corbin is being “reconsidered'”, reads a WrestleVotes Tweet. “WWE did not expect this type of negative reaction, and thus, they don’t want such a negative feel to Kurt’s final contest.”

Rousey Legitimately Upset?

The lines continue to blur regarding the work or shoot nature of the current Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey feud, as the two prepare to do battle, along with Charlotte Flair, at WrestleMania.

In a new Tweet issued by Lynch, The Man reveals that WWE has apparently instructed her to “go easier” on Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne as Lynch continues selling their PPV bout.

Look how tough they are. RAWWRRRRR. But I’m told to go easier on them because they’re getting upset. #truestory pic.twitter.com/F3CrK5cKQT — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 22, 2019

There has been speculation that Ronda Rousey is legitimately upset with some of the comments Lynch has directed towards her during their very heated feud heading into WrestleMania, especially the comments The Irish Lasskicker has made about Rousey’s husband, Travis Browne.

Browne made an appearance on Raw this week and got physical, and WWE has since announced Browne’s storyline “banning” from Raw.