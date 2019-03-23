Best channels to watch LSU vs Maryland live stream online

March Madness is here and in full swing. With that, we will witness Maryland take LSU Tigers on the second round of the NCAA 2019 Tournament this Saturday at Jacksonville, Fla. LSU Tigers are looking in good shape after beating the Yale Bulldogs 79-74 on the first round which happened on Thursday night. Only to secure their spot on the next round where they are going to face Maryland. Maryland on the other side defeated the Belmont Bruins 79-77 on their last game. Maryland had to face an exit of the Big Ten Tournament due to an early loss against Nebraska 69-61, thus making the overall record as 23-10. Whereas the LSU Tigers finished the season at 27-6 yet lost their last game against Florida Gators 76-73 in the tournament.

Maryland is going to appear at the tournament for the third time now under the surveillance of head coach Mark Turgeon. On the other hand, it is going to be the 21st NCAA Tournament appearance for the LSU Tigers. Assistant coach Tony Benford is going to take care of the team for the fourth straight game in the tournament due to the absence of head coach Will Wade.

Well, this blog is going to get you covered with all the details you require to watch the game between LSU Tigers vs. Maryland live online.

All you need to know about LSU vs. Maryland

Tournament: NCAA 2019 Tournament.

Round: Second, East Region.

Time: 12:10 P.M ET

Date: 23rd March, 2019.

Stadium: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, Fla.

Official TV Channel: CBS

How to watch LSU Tigers vs. Maryland live streaming March Madness LIVE Online?

Well, before we head to the live streaming section lets first discuss the channels which will host the live streaming of the game. NCAA Tournament’s official broadcasting rights holder since 2011 is in a fair-share between TBS, CBS, TNT, and Tru TV. Around wise breakdown of the channels for this year showing the March Madness is:

First Four: Tru TV

First and Second Rounds: TBS, CBS, TNT, and Tru TV

Sweet 16 and Elite Eight: TBS and CBS

Final Four and National Championship: CBS

Download the NCAA March Madness LIVE Application for your Smartphone

For the ones, stuck at work and is yet an ardent fan of the game basketball can watch every game during the day at the NCAA March Madness LIVE smartphone app. However, this will require you to sign in with the cable provider’s login credentials. Apart from streaming the games live the app will also send in close game notifications and other alerts.

Stream LSU vs. Maryland LIVE online | Cord Cutter

There is nothing to worry about for the cord-cutter stream fans as there a lot of premium service providers streaming the game live online. They will also stream all the other games from the March Madness on their platforms.

fuboTV: Has a seven-day free trial after which a subscription will cost you $44.99 for a month. Platforms Available: Chromecast, Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV.

YouTubeTV: At a flat fee of $40 per month watch the March Madness along with other premium shows on YouTubeTV. Platforms Available: Chromecast, Android TV, Apple TV, Xbox One and Roku.

PlayStation Vue: Watch the match between LSU vs. Maryland and the entire tournament at PSVue with a monthly subscription charge of $49.99. Platforms Available: PS4.

Final Words

You can watch the game from the premium basketball tournament at a lot of places. I will personally prefer you to go with the PSVue if you are looking for a cord-cutter way to stream the game.