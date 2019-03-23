Foods for Fitness

Keeping fit has become a daily struggle for many people. No matter where you go, people are continually looking for ways to stay fit. You can find many fitness workout programs and diets available online or in fitness guidebooks.

Going to the gym or starting a workout routine is quite a tiresome work. You may then decide to do a healthy diet. Food has the power to build your muscle, speed recovery, help you shed some weight, and improve your endurance.

There are many types of foods that can help your body keep fit. Here are healthy fitness foods.

Dried fruit

Dried fruits such as mango, apricot, and raisins are good sources of carbohydrate. These natural sugars are good in helping the body get the energy it needs to handle day-to-day activities. Instead of going for artificial energy boosters, make it a habit to always take a serving of dry fruits every day. Consider buying bulk almonds, mangoes, or any dry fruit of your choice.

Tomatoes

These, as a common item in most grocery lists, have more to offer than most people think. Whether you’re eating a homemade Marianna sauce or a cherry tomato bruschetta, your body weight tends to gain a lot. Tomatoes are loaded with antioxidants called lycopene and many vitamins. Lycopene has become very popular for a few years now as a powerful nutrient to help prevent prostate cancer in men.

Tomatoes can also help in weight loss. Research has linked tomatoes to weight loss hormones such as leptin, which helps regulate appetite and metabolic rate.

Salmon

According to a study published in the European Journal of Nutrition, people who tend to consume fish oil have been known to improve muscle development. This means that their bodies will use twice the amount of amino acids to build new protein tissues, especially skeletal muscles.

Salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acid that’s good for keeping your heart healthy. The omega-3 can also help slow down the effects of memory loss. Other studies have shown that salmon can help stave off type 2 diabetes.

Bananas

These are the perfect fitness food. In addition to their sweetness, bananas come with a whole load of nutrients for the body. Bananas are a good source of energy and are also rich in vitamin C. A recent research has shown that eating the whole banana, including the peel, has more benefits. Reportedly, the peel contains high levels of potassium, which is essential for your eyes. Having a banana regularly is among the easiest ways to stay fit.

Dark chocolate

This is many people’s favorite. Unlike popular opinion, dark chocolate is good for the body. Dark chocolate contains cocoa, which has many nutritious values to the body. Cocoa contains antioxidants, magnesium, and amino acids. When taken in controlled portion, dark chocolate can help reduce exercise-induced stress. It helps your body not go through the stress after a long day in the gym.

Quinoa

This whole grain isn’t so familiar in many homes. However, if you’re looking for high protein content, quinoa is the grain for you. This grain has more protein than those other grains. It’s also an excellent source of vitamin B and fiber.