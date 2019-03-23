Look: Jeremy Lamb's busty blonde bombshell lights up room

Hornets guard Jeremy Lamb has played in the NBA for seven seasons, but he’s had a bit of a career rival this season, as it’s been his best campaign, stats-wise, by far.

Lamb has averaged a career-high 15.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists, and has done a great job playing off Kemba Walker as a solid backcourt duo this season. He’s been shooting 34 percent from three-point range, and has done a good job of stretching the floor.

The Hornets are still in the mix for a playoff berth, as they trail the Heat by 2.5 games for eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

