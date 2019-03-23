Look: Lauri Markkanen towers over hot girlfriend while out and about

Bulls star Lauri Markkanen continues to make strides in his development, as the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft has been proving the team right for acquiring him, even though he was drafted by the Timberwolves.

Markkanen suffered an elbow injury early in the season, which cut his 2018-19 campaign a bit short, but he’s been finishing the year strong. He’s averaged 18.9 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, while shooting an impressive 43.7 percent from the field.

And he’s been doing well for himself off the court as well, as he’s been dating the beautiful Verna Aho. The two have a son together, and here are some photos of the two of them.