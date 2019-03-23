Look: Robin Lopez's hot girlfriend shows off beautiful smile

Look: Robin Lopez's hot girlfriend shows off beautiful smile

Updates

Look: Robin Lopez's hot girlfriend shows off beautiful smile

By March 23, 2019

By: |

Bulls big man Robin Lopez has played for a number of different NBA teams, and he’s always been a fan favorite due to his larger-than-life personality.

Lopez seems to really be enjoying himself in Chicago, moreso than on any other team, as the Bulls are a young squad. As such, Lopez can joke around and just be himself, without a filter.

He’s also been shooting the ball extremely well this season, with a 57 percent field-goal percentage. Lopez contributes solid minutes off the bench, and has been a great role player.

That’s been to the delight of his beautiful girlfriend, Christine Vargas. The two have been dating for awhile now, and you can check out some photos of them below (via Instagram).

View this post on Instagram

Wedding date 😉

A post shared by @ christine_vargas on

Updates

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More sportsdaily
Home