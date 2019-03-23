Look: Robin Lopez's hot girlfriend shows off beautiful smile
Look: Robin Lopez's hot girlfriend shows off beautiful smile
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
By: TSD Staff |
March 23, 2019
Bulls big man Robin Lopez has played for a number of different NBA teams, and he’s always been a fan favorite due to his larger-than-life personality.
Lopez seems to really be enjoying himself in Chicago, moreso than on any other team, as the Bulls are a young squad. As such, Lopez can joke around and just be himself, without a filter.
He’s also been shooting the ball extremely well this season, with a 57 percent field-goal percentage. Lopez contributes solid minutes off the bench, and has been a great role player.
That’s been to the delight of his beautiful girlfriend, Christine Vargas. The two have been dating for awhile now, and you can check out some photos of them below (via Instagram).
Updates
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
More sportsdaily
More Sports
14m
For every American Football Fan, the upcoming season of the Alliance of American Football (AAF) is a thriller. In an event where the top (…)
19m
The teams are warming up, the match-schedules are here, the tickets are out, and with that, the twelfth season of the Indian Premier (…)
49m
Hornets guard Jeremy Lamb has played in the NBA for seven seasons, but he’s had a bit of a career rival this season, as it’s been (…)
2hr
Ideal lighting every time you take a picture is one of the greatest wishes of all photographers. Imagine not having to worry about lights (…)
2hr
Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) is a 1200-acre complex for motorsports racing. It is located in Clark County, Nevada in Las (…)
2hr
Pushing Past Your Limitations Eating right and exercising regularly: these actions are key to staying in shape, but the mature (…)
2hr
2hr
MLB 2hr ago
Giancarlo Stanton accomplished a feat that takes a lot of power and bat control during Friday’s spring training game against the (…)
2hr
Getting real about your health and fitness means you get real about more than just training. This might sound obvious, but if you’re (…)
2hr
In matter of months, the eyes of the cricketing world will descend on England and Wales as the two nations host the 12th Cricket World Cup. (…)
Comments