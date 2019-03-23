Look: Tom Brady, beautiful model wife Gisele go on amazing ski vacation

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his model wife Gisele Bundchen embarked on a vacation that many dream of, and it looked like a lot of fun.
The two are known for being expert skiers, so it made sense that they traveled to the mountains — in what appeared to be an exotic location — to hit the slopes and show off their skills. And, sure enough, that’s exactly what they did.
Gisele recently posed a photo of them on the slopes with their ski gear on.
Not only that, they also shared a video of them both flying down the mountain. It’s clear they’re expert skiers, judging by how fast they were going.
They also enjoyed some natural beauty while on the trip.
View this post on Instagram
Have you ever thought of not having access to fresh clean water? Today, an estimated 1.2 billion people live in areas with water scarcity and over 4 billion are already experiencing shortages at least one month a year. If we want to have clean water, we need to take care of our ecosystem, our forests, our rivers and stop wasting, polluting, and cutting down our trees now. We just need to give nature a little help, and she will regenerate herself. Protecting our planet is everyone's responsibility. Please join me and get informed so you can do your part!! Learn more at http://worldwaterday.org/ #WorldWaterDay 🌳🌎🙏🏼 💧 Você já pensou em não ter acesso a água potável? Hoje, estima-se que 1.2 bilhões de pessoas vivem em áreas com escassez de água e mais de 4 bilhões já estão enfrentando escassez por pelo menos um mês ao ano. Se quisermos ter água limpa, precisamos cuidar do nosso ecossistema, das nossas florestas, dos nossos rios e parar de desperdiçar, poluir e cortar nossas árvores, agora. Nós só precisamos dar uma ajudinha para a natureza que ela mesmo se regenera. Proteger nosso planeta é responsabilidade de todos. Por favor, junte-se a mim e fique informado para que você possa fazer sua parte!! Saiba mais em http://worldwaterday.org/ #diamundialdaagua
View this post on Instagram
Forests are essential for life on Earth. They are part of our lives in more ways than we realize: they help clean the air we breathe and prevent soil erosion, prevent flooding and replenish groundwater. Forests help in controlling humidity and temperature, influencing rain cycles, as well as providing food, water, medicine, and sheltering invaluable biodiversity. We need standing forests not only to ensure balanced climatic conditions on our planet, but also to enable us to continue enjoying the wonders that nature offers us. #internationalforestday 🌳🌲🌎🍃 As florestas são essenciais para a vida na Terra. Elas fazem parte do nosso dia a dia muito mais do que podemos imaginar: ajudam a limpar o ar que respiramos e a evitar a erosão do solo, prevenindo inundações e reabastecendo os lençóis freáticos; auxiliam no controle da umidade e temperatura influenciando no ciclo de chuvas, além de prover comida, água, remédios e de abrigar uma biodiversidade inestimável. Precisamos das florestas em pé não só para garantir condições climáticas equilibradas em nosso planeta, mas também para podermos continuar usufruindo das maravilhas que a natureza nos oferece. #diainternacionaldafloresta
Looked like a lot of fun.
Comments