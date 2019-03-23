Look: Wayne Ellington's beautiful exotic girlfriend steals the spotlight

NBA fans all know Pistons guard Wayne Ellington as the player who helped lead the UNC Tar Heels to a title in 2009. It was a historic year, as UNC destroyed everyone in its path in the NCAA Tournament, and Ellington’s stellar perimeter shooting was a big reason why.

Ellington has had a solid career in the NBA up to this point, and he’s played for over one-quarter of the NBA teams over the past decade. He currently suits up for the Pistons, which is the eighth team he’s been a member of.

As it stands, the Pistons are on track to make the playoffs, currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference. Ellington has done a great job as a role player off the bench, stretching the floor by shooting 38.7 percent from three-point range.

And he’s winning off the court as well. Ellington has been dating the beautiful, exotic Safie Khaled. They have a two-year-old son, who was born in March 2017, and you can check out some photos of them below.