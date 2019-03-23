UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis

Mar 23, 2019

Bridgestone Arena

Nashville, Tennessee

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis Results

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

6,011 – slightly below average

UFC Fight Night’s range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average UFC Fight Night ranking 6,100

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights (five rounds):

Stephen Thompson (14-3-1, #11 ranked welterweight) vs Anthony Pettis (21-8, #10 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:

Curtis Blaydes (10-2, 1 NC, #12 ranked heavyweight) vs Justin Willis (8-1, #19 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:

John Makdessi (16-6, #40 ranked lightweight) vs Jesus Pinedo (16-4-1, #68 ranked lightweight)

Flyweights:

Jussier Formiga (22-5, #3 ranked flyweight) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (15-0, #5 ranked flyweight)

Featherweights:

Luis Pena (5-1, #38 ranked featherweight) vs Steven Peterson (17-7, #46 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Maycee Barber (6-0, #13 ranked women’s flyweight) vs JJ Aldrich (7-2, #18 ranked women’s flyweight)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:

Bryce Mitchell (10-0, #46 ranked featherweight) vs Bobby Moffett (14-3, #24 ranked featherweight)

Bantamweights:

Frankie Saenz (13-5, #34 ranked bantamweight) vs Marlon Vera (12-5-1, #21 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Flyweights:

Alexis Davis (19-8, #10 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Jennifer Maia (15-5-1, #25 ranked women’s flyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:

Randa Markos (8-6-1, #22 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Angela Hill (8-5, #23 ranked women’s strawweight)

Bantamweights:

Ryan MacDonald (10-0) vs Chris Gutierrez (12-4, 1 NC, #57 ranked bantamweight)

Flyweights:

Eric Shelton (12-5, #13 ranked flyweight) vs Jordan Espinosa (13-5, 1 NC) ***WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION