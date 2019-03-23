UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis
Mar 23, 2019
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, Tennessee
UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis Results
Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)
Welterweights (five rounds):
Stephen Thompson (14-3-1, #11 ranked welterweight) vs Anthony Pettis (21-8, #10 ranked welterweight)
Heavyweights:
Curtis Blaydes (10-2, 1 NC, #12 ranked heavyweight) vs Justin Willis (8-1, #19 ranked heavyweight)
Lightweights:
John Makdessi (16-6, #40 ranked lightweight) vs Jesus Pinedo (16-4-1, #68 ranked lightweight)
Flyweights:
Jussier Formiga (22-5, #3 ranked flyweight) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (15-0, #5 ranked flyweight)
Featherweights:
Luis Pena (5-1, #38 ranked featherweight) vs Steven Peterson (17-7, #46 ranked featherweight)
Women’s Flyweights:
Maycee Barber (6-0, #13 ranked women’s flyweight) vs JJ Aldrich (7-2, #18 ranked women’s flyweight)
Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)
Featherweights:
Bryce Mitchell (10-0, #46 ranked featherweight) vs Bobby Moffett (14-3, #24 ranked featherweight)
Bantamweights:
Frankie Saenz (13-5, #34 ranked bantamweight) vs Marlon Vera (12-5-1, #21 ranked bantamweight)
Women’s Flyweights:
Alexis Davis (19-8, #10 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Jennifer Maia (15-5-1, #25 ranked women’s flyweight)
Women’s Strawweights:
Randa Markos (8-6-1, #22 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Angela Hill (8-5, #23 ranked women’s strawweight)
Bantamweights:
Ryan MacDonald (10-0) vs Chris Gutierrez (12-4, 1 NC, #57 ranked bantamweight)
Flyweights:
Eric Shelton (12-5, #13 ranked flyweight) vs Jordan Espinosa (13-5, 1 NC) ***WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION
