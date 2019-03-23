MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis Results

By March 23, 2019

By: |

 

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis
Mar 23, 2019
Bridgestone Arena
Nashville, Tennessee

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

6,011 – slightly below average

UFC Fight Night’s range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average UFC Fight Night ranking 6,100

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Welterweights (five rounds):
Stephen Thompson (14-3-1,  #11 ranked welterweight) vs Anthony Pettis   (21-8,  #10 ranked welterweight)

Heavyweights:
Curtis Blaydes  (10-2, 1 NC, #12 ranked heavyweight) vs Justin Willis   (8-1, #19 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:
John Makdessi    (16-6, #40 ranked lightweight) vs Jesus Pinedo    (16-4-1, #68 ranked lightweight)

Flyweights:
Jussier Formiga  (22-5, #3 ranked flyweight) vs Deiveson Figueiredo (15-0, #5 ranked flyweight)

Featherweights:
Luis Pena  (5-1, #38 ranked featherweight) vs Steven Peterson    (17-7, #46 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Maycee Barber  (6-0, #13 ranked women’s flyweight) vs JJ Aldrich (7-2, #18 ranked women’s flyweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN+ – 5:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:
Bryce Mitchell  (10-0, #46 ranked featherweight) vs Bobby Moffett   (14-3,  #24 ranked featherweight)

Bantamweights:
Frankie Saenz  (13-5, #34 ranked bantamweight) vs Marlon Vera   (12-5-1, #21 ranked bantamweight)

Women’s Flyweights:
Alexis Davis    (19-8, #10 ranked women’s flyweight) vs Jennifer Maia  (15-5-1, #25 ranked women’s flyweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Randa Markos  (8-6-1, #22 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Angela Hill   (8-5, #23 ranked women’s strawweight)

Bantamweights:
Ryan MacDonald    (10-0) vs Chris Gutierrez    (12-4, 1 NC, #57 ranked bantamweight)

Flyweights:
Eric Shelton    (12-5, #13 ranked flyweight) vs Jordan Espinosa    (13-5, 1 NC) ***WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION

 

 

