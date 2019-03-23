Where to watch Baylor-Gonzaga live stream online

The Gonzaga Bulldogs looked like the best team in the NCAA Tournament in their opening game on Thursday, and they’ll look to carry that momentum over into their second-round matchup against Baylor on Saturday.

Gonzaga absolutely destroyed Fairleigh Dickinson, 87-49, jumping out to a 36-point lead at the half and never looking back. They dominated all phases of the game, holding their opponent to only 30 percent shooting, and out-rebounding them by a 47-30 margin. Star forward Rui Hachimura led the way with 21 points and eight rebounds in only 24 minutes of action.

On the other side of the ball, Baylor pulled off an upset over No. 8 Syracuse, and did so with stingy defense — closing out on shooters and limiting their airspace. Syracuse struggled from the field, shooting only 41.2 percent, and turning the ball over 13 times. Baylor shot 53.8 percent from the field, and were led by Jared Butler, who scored 15 points and dished out four assists.

The Bulldogs are a deep team that beat their opposition many different ways, and they’re rested, so the Bears could be in for a long night on Saturday.

Where to watch Baylor vs Gonzaga NCAA Tournament game

What: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Baylor

When: Saturday, March 23

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Where: Vivint Smart Home Arena (Salt Lake City, Utah)

Betting odds: Gonzaga -14

Watch live stream online: fuboTV, NCAA.com

TV channel: TBS