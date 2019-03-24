Alexa Bliss May Not Be The Only Person Who Will Host WWE 'WrestleMania 35'

It looks like WWE WrestleMania 35 might be adding more than one guest host to its announced lineup, as Raw star Alexa Bliss is currently tapped to host the event taking place on April 7th in New Jersey.

However, if the duo of R-Truth and Carmella have anything to say about it, two more names could be “assisting” Alexa Bliss in hosting this year’s big PPV.

“Alexa is not hosting WrestleMania,” R-Truth said in a new Twitter video, via WrestlingNews. “Truth and Carmella will be hosting WrestleMania. Alexa hosting WrestleMania is totally fabricated,” Truth continued.

Earlier in the day on Sunday, Carmella issued a poll on Twitter asking whether she and R-Truth or Alexa Bliss should host WrestleMania, and as of this writing, Truth and Carmella are leading the poll 52% to 48%.

Alexa Bliss responded to Carmella’s poll by Tweeting a shot at the former WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion, posting, “Haha aw this is cute. But Maybe the person who can be a solo act & who has never needed a male sidekick … idk just sayin.”

As of this writing, WWE has made no mention of adding more guest hosts to WrestleMania, which will also feature special guest correspondents and Saturday Night Live stars Michael Che and Colin Jost.

Both R-Truth and Carmella remain unbooked for WrestleMania at the moment, with the teased John Cena vs R-Truth match reportedly not in WWE’s plans for this year’s PPV.

Cena’s WrestleMania 35 opponent also remains unknown at the time, but with reports surfacing over the weekend claiming WWE might be reconsidering Kurt Angle’s PPV match against Baron Corbin, it’s always possible the company could book Cena vs Angle instead, further leaving R-Truth available to co-host WrestleMania along with Carmella.

With two episodes of WWE Smackdown Live set to air before WrestleMania 35, the budding social media feud between Truth, Carmella and Alexa Bliss could end up playing out on television leading up to the PPV on April 7th.