Houston, Ohio State players nearly had fight break out during game (Video)

The NCAA Tournament is the pinnacle of the college basketball season, and, as such, emotions run high during games. All it takes is a bad shot or bad call by the officials to end the season or a player’s career.

That’s why Houston and Ohio State nearly came to blows during their game on Sunday night. Ohio State had the last possession of the half, and a missed shot led to some trash talking by Houston. That didn’t go over well with Ohio State’s players so they began yelling back, and a skirmish then broke out, with guys from both teams having to be separated.