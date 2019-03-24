Kurt Angle Set To Battle Former WWE Champion In Final 'Smackdown Live' Match

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle’s retirement tour will continue on television until Angle wrestles his final match at WrestleMania 35 against Baron Corbin.

Over the weekend, reports surfaced claiming backlash to the announcement of Angle vs Corbin at WrestleMania might be forcing WWE officials to reconsider Angle’s final opponent, but as of this writing, Corbin remains Angle’s final contest.

As the road to WrestleMania rolls on, WWE has announced Kurt Angle will appear, for one final match, on Smackdown Live this week. Angle’s opponent for the Blue Brand farewell match will be former WWE Champion AJ Styles, with whom Kurt Angle had a famous rivalry in Impact Wrestling.

“Kurt Angle’s farewell tour is about to hit SmackDown LIVE in the biggest way possible,” reads a new article published by WWE.com. “Oh, it’s true.

“Angle’s final match ever on the blue brand will take place this Tuesday night when the WWE Hall of Famer takes on AJ Styles. The two Superstars share a rich history, but this will be the first time the two have ever locked up in a WWE ring.”

WWE also released a new video featuring AJ Styles commenting on the historic bout from backstage at Sunday’s Smackdown Live event in Buffalo. “We’ve got history Kurt,” said Styles. “Great matches. So we get to end this one in a WWE ring. I’m looking forward to it. You know the respect that I have for you, but I’m not gonna make this easy on you Kurt. I expect you to bring it.”

While Kurt Angle’s final Smackdown Live match will come on Tuesday night, it remains to be seen who Angle will face on Monday night’s episode of Raw.

Last week on Raw, Angle was able to defeat Chad Gable, and The Olympic gold medalist will get a chance at victory in two more matches on the red brand before he wrestles his final bout in a WWE ring at WrestleMania 35.