Ravens' free-agency scorecard heading into NFL Draft

The Ravens are thinking they’ve added just enough veteran depth in FA to be able to concentrate on drafting some young playmakers.

Clifton Brown at BaltimoreRavens.com sums up the activities of the past month:

“The Ravens’ roster looks far different than it did after their playoff game in January. They’ve added safety Earl Thomas, running back Mark Ingram, and cornerback/special teams player Justin Bethel. They’ve re-signed Robert Griffin III, an important move to secure the No. 2 quarterback spot behind Lamar Jackson.

“A host of veterans are gone, like quarterback Joe Flacco, linebackers Terrell Suggs, C.J. Mosley, and Za’Darius Smith, safety Eric Weddle, and wide receivers John Brown and Michael Crabtree.