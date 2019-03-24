Six Potential Opponents for Holly Holm Following New UFC Contract

The UFC is looking to keep their women’s roster as stacked as possible as long as promotions like Bellator and the PFL are on their tails. Signing Holly Holm to a six-fight extension, Dana White realizes the importance of the former Bantamweight Champion.

After shocking the world and beating Ronda Rousey, Holm (12-4) went on a three-fight losing streak before going 2-1 in her last three fights. Her last fight was a unanimous decision victory over Megan Anderson at UFC 225 back in June. Who is next for the former boxer and kickboxer?

With a bout against champ-champ Amanda Nunes always in play, anything is possible. Let’s take a look at the six fights the UFC could make for Holly Holm, in both the featherweight and bantamweight division.