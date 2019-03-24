Tom Brady reacts to Rob Gronkowski's retirement on Instagram

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski were one of the top passer-receiver duos in NFL history, as the two used their chemistry and respective skill sets to win three Super Bowls together.

But that connection will now be a thing of the past, as Gronkowski called it quits on Sunday — officially announcing his retirement.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft released a statement about the big news, on behalf of the organization.

Statement from Robert Kraft on @RobGronkowski. pic.twitter.com/l9bLZ4zLEs — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 25, 2019

It didn’t take Brady long to weigh in, either, which he elected to do on Instagram.

Replacing Gronk will be no easy task, and it will be interesting to see how the Patriots address the void left by one of the greatest to ever play the position.