Touchdowns and Tangents: Votaze Burfict, Clay Matthews and Pro Days

Votaze Burfict is a Raider and Clay Matthews is a Ram. Kenny and Pete breakdown the latest free agency news from week two of the new year. They also dive into critical Pro Days like Ohio State and many more.

https://www.spreaker.com/user/touchdowns_tangents/touchdowns-and-tangents-116

Outside of free agent movers and shakers, Kenny and Pete also share the newest Touchdowns and Tangents advertisement drop. This is a show for the football ners.

Give Tds & Tangents a listen here, on Spreaker, on Soundcloud, on Spotify, in Apple Music or the Google Music store. You can also follow them on Twitter, like them on Facebook and add them on Instagram. Everything is in their playbook.