UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Look out welterweights – Showtime is about to blow up your spot. Anthony Pettis made a spectacular debut at 170 pounds last night, and was the top earner at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Pettis.

Before we go any further, we should note that the Tennessee State Athletic Commission doesn’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 10,863

Gate: $939,095.99

Anthony Pettis: $360,000 ($145,000 to show, $145,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Stephen Thompson: $165,000 ($155,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jussier Formiga: $100,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Randa Markos: $96,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

John Makdessi: $87,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Marlon Vera: $82,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Bryce Mitchell: $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Bobby Moffett: $65,500 ($12,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Curtis Blaydes: $59,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexis Davis: $47,000 ($37,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Frankie Saenz: $29,000 ($24,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Angela Hill: $28,000 ($23,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Maycee Barber: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Luis Pena: $23,900 ($12,000 to show, $12,000, $3,600 fine for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jennifer Maia: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Chris Gutierrez: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jordan Espinosa: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Justin Willis: $22,000 ($18,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Deiveson Figueiredo: $22,000 ($18,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

JJ Aldrich: $22,000 ($18,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Steven Peterson: $19,100 ($12,000 to show, $3,600 from Pena for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Eric Shelton: $19,000 ($14,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Jesus Pinedo: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Ryan MacDonald: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)