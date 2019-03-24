Watch: Johnny Manziel talks trash, makes big plays in AAF debut with Express

All eyes were on Johnny Manziel, as he made his AAF debut for the Memphis Express in Sunday’s game against the Birmingham Iron.
And while Manziel wasn’t the starting quarterback, he did make plays, and treated us to some entertaining moments, which we’ll share with you below.
Manziel entered the game midway through the second quarter, in hopes of providing his team with a spark, as they trailed 16-8 at the time. Fans showered him with “Joh-nny!” chants.
He finished the game 3-of-5 passes for 48 yards, and 20 rushing yards. He ran for a first down on a read-option play as you can see below.
Manziel also talked some trash to an opposing player at one point. The Iron player had mocked him by doing Manziel’s money-sign gesture, and Johnny had a lot to say about it.
His first AAF completion was a pass thrown downfield for a big gain.
Johnny being Johnny.
