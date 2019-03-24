Watch: Johnny Manziel talks trash, makes big plays in AAF debut with Express

All eyes were on Johnny Manziel, as he made his AAF debut for the Memphis Express in Sunday’s game against the Birmingham Iron.

And while Manziel wasn’t the starting quarterback, he did make plays, and treated us to some entertaining moments, which we’ll share with you below.

Manziel entered the game midway through the second quarter, in hopes of providing his team with a spark, as they trailed 16-8 at the time. Fans showered him with “Joh-nny!” chants.

Johnny Manziel makes his AAF debut to a huge applause and keeps it for a first down. #BHMvsMEM pic.twitter.com/PO66m9z2O3 — Rob Lowder (@Rob_Lowder) March 25, 2019

He finished the game 3-of-5 passes for 48 yards, and 20 rushing yards. He ran for a first down on a read-option play as you can see below.

Manziel going to crush AAF

pic.twitter.com/2R4ZzIhnzW — DaSquad (@SquadvillePod) March 25, 2019

Manziel also talked some trash to an opposing player at one point. The Iron player had mocked him by doing Manziel’s money-sign gesture, and Johnny had a lot to say about it.

I wish we had Johnny mic’d up for his entire college career pic.twitter.com/7UmJcIxJlf — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) March 25, 2019

His first AAF completion was a pass thrown downfield for a big gain.

1st completion of Manziel's AAF career. pic.twitter.com/jrwNx7iXbg — Roy White III (@RDubThree) March 25, 2019

Johnny being Johnny.