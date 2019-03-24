Watch: Marlins have epic ping-pong tournament to end spring training

The Miami Marlins, in past years, lacked passion and the will to win, so Derek Jeter and the new ownership group has been trying to completely overhaul that atmosphere with a culture change.

And to do that, it’s important that players have fun — both on and off the field. That can also help develop camaraderie among teammates, and a tight-knit group usually translates to success on the field.

That’s exactly what the Marlins recently did to cap off spring training. They had a ping-pong tournament in the locker room, and yeah, it was lit! Check out the end of it in the video below.

The Marlins' ping pong tournament to close out Spring Training was ELECTRIC (via @KoltonMahoney) pic.twitter.com/dqpbaGqGFH — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 24, 2019

If they celebrate that hard for ping pong, then we can’t wait to see a walk-off win this season.