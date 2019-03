There was a time when the Big East was the best conference in college basketball, but that feels like forever ago.

Syracuse, Georgetown, Marquette, Pittsburgh and others were once among the elite college hoops teams, although that’s not the case anymore, with the ACC and SEC really rising to the top.

As for the Big East, well, all their teams were eliminated before the second round even concluded, as this cartoon shows.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]