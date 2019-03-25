Benefits of Cannabis for Athletes

Cannabis has shown numerous benefits for athletes. Should we take a closer look at these?

You might know this or not but here are some basic facts: the cannabis plant provides numerous cannabinoids that affect the endocannabinoid system, which is involved in regulating a great number of physiological and cognitive processes such as appetite, pain, memory, and so on. Among the main cannabinoids contained in the marijuana plant are Cannabidiol (CBD) and Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The former has no psychoactive effects, meaning no euphoria, and the latter is responsible for that “high” feeling. This aside, both of them have tremendous health benefits, for athletes in particular.

Most of the professional athletes can only enjoy CBD, since THC is on the banned substance list in all major leagues and sports (like NHL, NFL, NBA).

Having said all that let us take a look at the pros of consuming cannabis for athletes:

Stress

Marijuana is ideal for lifting pressure off your overloaded mind, which is a common occurrence for everyone, athletes included. Pick the right strain or product and relax using all-natural remedy.

Sleep

In a way, this point is derived from the ones listed here – by removing the ailments, it allows you to get a sound sleep. And getting a good night’s sleep is crucial for anyone involved in sports, since it is the time to regenerate and reinvigorate.

Heart

This is the case where you should go either for high CBD strain or pills and other marijuana infused products (MIPs). Cannabidiol is great for lowering blood pressure thus easing the load on your heart.

Pain

THC and CBD are both known to help relieve muscle pain and other types of pains. Cannabis makes for a great way to relax after vigorous exercising. And there is a very important bonus included – unlike many pharmaceuticals, especially opioids, cannabis is less addictive than coffee or sugar.

Bones

CBD contained in cannabis is known to improve bone quality and help its regeneration.

Consumption

One of the most common ways is smoking flower with vaping being on the rise as well. But if you do not enjoy inhaling smoke, no matter how safe it may be, you have a great number of options. Topicals, which include transdermal patches, creams, lotions and so on. Perfect for those sore muscles. Edibles are easy to consume and come in a form of gummies, chocolates and – specifically convenient for athletes – in drinks. Consuming edibles is easy but making sure you get everything right is not, so make sure you read our Edibles Guide and enjoy them in a safe way. Concentrates are great for those who require higher dosage. And of course there are pills, if you want to have a precise dose and an easy way to intake THC or CBD.

There are numerous ways, strains, regimens and so on. It is always a great idea to consult with your physician and consume responsibly and once you pick what is right for you and enjoy a healthier and natural alternative.