BREAKING: Becky Lynch Offered New Contract By WWE

The WWE is looking to re-sign one of their rising top superstars and it appears they will. Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet has learned the WWE has offered “The Man,” Becky Lynch a multi-year contract, which includes a raise. According to the same report, she was offered the new contract earlier this month.

The rise to being one of the top women superstars in the WWE has been an adventurous one for Lynch. Her push from the company has been well respected by the fans. Every time she comes out to her entrance music, she gets a big pop every time from the crowd.

It has been an excellent month for Lynch, as she was added back into the Raw women’s championship match against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair at Fastlane. Earlier today, the WWE announced Rousey-Flair-Lynch will be the headline main event at WrestleMania 35, which will be the first time in WWE history that women have main evented at WrestleMania.

It was also announced today by the WWE Lynch, along with Flair and Rousey will appear on SportsCenter Tuesday morning, 3/25/19, starting at 7:45 p.m. Eastern time.

It is not known, however, how much Lynch will be making in her new deal. It will be interesting to see how Lynch reacts to the news on social media.