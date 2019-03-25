How Does Video Conferencing Work

Video conferencing is an online meeting between two people sitting over a distance. It doesn’t matter in which part of the world the two people are sitting, through video conferencing they can see and hear each other in that particular time. The video conferencing systems includes webcams, microphones, display (a computer screen or a projector), a software called Codec that compresses analog audio and video data into digital packets and then decompresses it in the receiver’s end, and the most important element, Network connection.

There’re two types of Video Conferencing. One is point-to-point and another is multi-point. The microphone and the camera are often integrated into the desktop or a laptop. Point-to-point video conferencing is the one in which only two people or two systems are connected. When more than two people are connected together it is referred to as multi-point video conferencing.

During a video conference, the microphone and the camera captures analog video and audio signals, a continuous wave of amplitude and frequencies carrying sound, color shades, and brightness. Codec (a software) then compresses the signals because transmitting the signals would require high bandwidth. Once digitally compressed, these signals are then transmitted over a digital network. The data is then sent to the receiver where the software decompresses and translates it back into analog audio sounds and video.

Firewalls are intended to give security and shield frameworks from infections. It can likewise hinder the transmission of the video conferencing information. The standard hardware/software for getting video phone calls through a firewall is SBCs (Session Border Controllers). Utilizing SBCs the information can sidestep the firewall without impairing firewall for other traffic and the firewall can deal with substantial traffic to guarantee great video conferencing.

The International Telecommunications Union (ITU) has built up the H.323 video conferencing standard and video conferencing is possible only when the video and sound signs are transmitted utilizing a similar standard or guidelines. The protocols or standards ensure compliance and facilitate support across networks. Nowadays, SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) is considered as the standard for video conferencing as it can work crosswise over numerous types of communication such as voice, texting, information, and Web 2.0-based applications.

Point to point video conferencing can connect two different points anywhere in the world while multipoint video conferencing can connect three or more different points. It is better than office telephone systems as people in a video conference can see each other which they cannot if they use office telephone systems. And moreover, office telephone systems are restricted to the office but the video conferencing system is not.

There are two types of multipoint video conferencing namely, Centralized Multi-point video conferencing and Decentralized Multi-point video conferencing.

Centralized multi-point video conferencing system uses software or a hardware bridge that interconnects the endpoints. A multipoint conferencing unit (MCU) or a multipoint bridge either on a remote server or embedded in the video conferencing system brings the location together. All the audio and video data flow through the MCU’s central processing unit. The MCU then sends the data to each of the locations. Audio is transmitted and received simultaneously to and from all the locations. Everyone can hear and talk at the same time, just like a real in-person conversation). Depending on the system complexity and the software, the video is broadcasted.

Decentralized multi-point video conferencing system is capable of multi-point conferencing without any MCU. They are based on H.323 standard and lets each location exchange video and audio directly with other locations. Due to the absence of gatekeeper, it provides higher audio and video quality. People can make multi-point video calls regardless of the MCU availability and hence provides greater convenience to them. But, it requires greater bandwidth because it transmits the data directly to other locations.

At the point when all is said and done, you require a structure in the event that you need to cross NAT (most home customers), or make a multi-party call, or interface with numerous clients. Fresher ones can transcode, if three people are in a video conference and two people have set their video-quality to HD, and one has set his/her video quality to Low definition, then the one who set the low-quality video can see low-quality videos of the other two whereas the other two people in the video conference can see HD video of this person as well.

Still, the video conferencing system isn’t perfect yet. For the people with tight budgets, conferencing through SaaS is an option, where audio and video software are supplied as a cloud-based service.