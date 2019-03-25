How to Watch Premier League on Star Sports

Premier League is the leading sports event of the year and all soccer and football fans wait for each season excitedly. Though the season last for only a few months but the matches keep on repeating throughout the year. Premier League is broadcasted only through its official sports channel which broadcast live and recorded games and replays action for its viewers. These channels include NBC, Sky Sports, BeIN Sports, Star Sports, and some other.

Premier League fans usually have to pay some fee for watching Premier League Live as most of the official broadcaster have their own subscription fee, but Star Sports is one exception. It broadcast live as well as recorded games of the Premier League and of other sports played around the globe for its viewers completely free of cost. It has absolutely no subscription fee and is a prime choice of many sports lovers.

Star Sports and Restricted Access

Star Sports is an Indian based sports channel and has its content restricted for only Indian residents. So if you are not residing in India or even an Indian national traveling in another country you cannot access the free broadcast on Star Sports and have to pay a subscription fee for other official sports channels that are functional in your current locality.

Geo-restriction of Star Sports is definitely sad news for all sports enthusiasts and is especially heartbreaking for Indians working out of their home state. After all, who wants to pay a subscription fee when there is an option of viewing the free live broadcast.

Defeating Geo-Restrictions

Premier League fans, as well as the other sports lovers, residing outside India, are eager to access the free live broadcast of latest games and seasons on Star Sports. They want to watch Premier League on Star Sports but the only hurdle is the geographical restriction of its content but this could be defeated. Yes, you can dodge the geo-restricted sites and channels easily with the help of an anonymous proxy. This means you can surf the net with a disguised identity and fool the host site about your actual location. This is possible through VPN which serves as an intermediate agent between you and your designated site and redirect all your activity from its own server.

What is VPN and How It Works?

VPN is a Virtual Private Network that has its servers located in different parts of the world. It allows you to access the worldwide web from these servers instead of your own location and gives you the freedom to access the content from around the globe. It also protects all your online activities from any third party interference and provides a safe tunnel for accessing the internet.

To watch Premier League on Star Sports you need a VPN that has its server operational in India. India usually has strict policies for its content and you won`t find many VPNs working there efficiently so choose your VPN carefully.

Once you have decided upon the VPN provider rest all is easy. You simply need to register on the VPN site and install their app according to your device. Now sign in from the app and select your server as India for accessing free content on Star Sports. you are now good to go and can watch Premier League on Star Sports regardless of where you are in the world.

Geo-restriction has become a futile concept with the introduction of the VPN. It has removed all the barriers associated with geographical limitations when it comes to the online world.

Smart DNS Proxy

Apart from VPN, you can also access the restricted content with the help of Smart DNS Proxy and can watch the Premier League on Star Sports with it. It is an absolutely free service, unlike VPN which has its monthly subscription charges. But Smart DNS Proxy has some limitations and the major one is that it does not protect your online activities from spying and also does not hide your actual identity which means you can be blocked anytime from the host site.

Accessing content through Smart DNS proxy though free but it is also unsafe, while on the other hand, VPN provides you access to the online content with complete protection and safety and through a secured path only.