Babe Ruth's bat fetches ridiculous price at auction

Yankees slugger Babe Ruth was one of the best to ever play the game, and his memorabilia prices reflect that.

Ruth was a generational talent, as he outshined any others that suited up on the diamond at the time, entertaining Yankees fans, as well as those that rooted for opposing teams. Everyone came to watch The Babe.

And that’s why his memorabilia is still worth big money, which we learned from a recent auction. One of his bats ended up in the hands of a private collector, and the 36-inch bat was acquired by Robert Edward Auctions. It eventually sold for $156,000 on Sunday, according to The Boston Globe.

A Babe Ruth bat c. 1918-22 has sold for $156,000, according to a New Jersey auction house. https://t.co/dFAwpovmt5 — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) March 25, 2019

Worth every penny.